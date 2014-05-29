版本:
CN Rail sees U.S. banning older rail cars for oil in 3-5 years

May 29 Canadian National Railway Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said on Thursday he expects U.S. regulators to phase out use of DOT-111 rail cars for transporting crude oil in three to five years, following a deadly explosion in Quebec last year.

"Canada has already spoken; all these older legacy DOT-111 cars have to be phased out of flammable service (there) in the next three years," Mongeau said, speaking at a Sanford Bernstein conference in New York. "I think the U.S. will follow suit, three years, five years who knows? That's the range I think." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)
