UPDATE 2-CN Rail earnings beat, but lag CP on efficiency

TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian National Railway Co
reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings
on Tuesday and boosted its dividend, but lagged its main
Canadian rival when it came to a key efficiency measure.
CN Rail raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 31.25
Canadian cents per common share, and said it is aiming to
increase shipments of crude oil and frac sand in 2015 despite a
steep decline in the price of oil.
"There's a lot of investments that are being made by our
customers in the energy markets," said Chief Executive Claude
Mongeau on a call with analysts and investors.
But Mongeau added that "there will be uncertainty. The price
is obviously a key factor."
Canada's biggest railway said it moved 128,000 carloads of
crude and 89,000 carloads of frac sand in 2014, and sees a
combined increase of 75,000 carloads in 2015. In the fourth
quarter about 75 percent of its crude was Canadian.
Last week, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported an
operating ratio of 59.8 percent for the fourth quarter, and on
Tuesday CN said its ratio had improved 4.1 percentage points to
60.7 percent. The operating ratio expresses operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, so lower figures indicate more efficient
operations.
CP has lagged CN's operating ratio on an annual basis since
1996, but the gap between the two railways has narrowed
significantly under Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, who
previously led CN Rail.
Harrison was widely credited with improving CN's efficiency
during his tenure there, though the company has made significant
improvements under his successor, Mongeau.
CP's weak performance, measured by its operating ratio, was
the focus of a 2012 proxy fight that unseated CP's chief
executive and led to Harrison's appointment.
Net income rose to C$844 million ($681 million), or C$1.03 a
share, from C$635 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.75 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 97 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$3.12 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = $1.24 Canadian)
