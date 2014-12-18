版本:
Unifor and CN Rail talks fail to reach agreement

Dec 18 Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector workers' union, said it was unable to reach a new tentative agreement with Canadian National Railway Co after months of negotiations.

Unifor, which has five collective agreements with CN Rail, had opened talks in September, on contracts for about 5,000 workers across the country.

"There was some progress made over the week, but there have been several stumbling blocks on non-economic issues that prevent the talks from going forward," Unifor said in a statement.

Unifor and CN Rail are to schedule future meetings in January to continue the negotiations. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
