UPDATE 1-Canada's Unifor and CN Rail fail to reach labor agreement

Dec 18 Unifor, Canada's largest private sector
workers' union, said it was unable to reach agreement with
Canadian National Railway Co after months of
negotiations.
Unifor, which has five collective agreements with CN Rail,
had opened talks in September on contracts for about 5,000
workers across the country.
"There was some progress made over the week, but there have
been several stumbling blocks on non-economic issues that
prevent the talks from going forward," Unifor said in a
statement.
Unifor and CN Rail are to schedule future meetings in
January to continue the negotiations.
"CN remains optimistic that it can reach an agreement with
Unifor in the near term," CN rail spokesman Mark Hallman said in
an email.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Euan Rocha
in Toronto; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Steve Orlofsky)