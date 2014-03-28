CN, union agree to arbitration if talks fail, ruling out strike

TORONTO, March 28 The union representing
Canadian National Railway Co's conductors, yard
workers, and traffic coordinators agreed on Friday to go to
binding arbitration should contract talks fail, ruling out a
potential strike at Canada's largest rail operator.
Both CN and the Teamsters union, which represents some 3,000
workers, confirmed the conditions for the talks by email. CN
spokesman Mark Hallman said he expects the process towards a new
collective agreement to conclude by mid-June.
Union members have twice voted down tentative agreements
reached with the Montreal-based railway, the last time by a
narrow vote of 891 to 852.
CN said last week it was prepared to meet one last time with
the union, but only if the union agreed to go to arbitration
should talks fail.
Members have rejected the last two tentative agreements
because they do not trust the company to respect provisions on
rest under the existing contract, union members have said.
The dispute comes as CN works to comply with a
government order to move 5,500 grain cars a week to address a
massive bottleneck. The backlog is due to a record-shattering
harvest in 2013, exacerbated by transport disruptions due to an
extremely cold winter.
(Reporting by Cameron French and Solarina Ho; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and David Gregorio)