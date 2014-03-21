Tentative CN Rail, union labor deal fails ratification

BRIEF-Eminence Capital pushes for divestiture of ASM Pacific Technology
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"
TORONTO, March 20 A tentative labor agreement between the Canadian National Railway and the train conductors union narrowly failed ratification, the two parties said late on Thursday.
The agreement failed to ratify by a vote of 891 to 852, with 64.2 percent of members returning ballots, according to a letter sent by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons that was seen by Reuters.
CN Rail said it was proposing binding arbitration to reach a settlement and requested a response from the union by the end of Friday, March 21. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea.
LONDON, April 20 European pay-TV group Sky said the number of customers deserting the service in its key home market had remained steady in the third quarter, helping it to reiterate its targets for the full year.