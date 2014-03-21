Canadian minister urges voluntary arbitration in CN Rail dispute

OTTAWA, March 21 Canada's labor minister on
Friday urged Canadian National Railway (CN) and union
leaders to seek voluntary arbitration to avert a strike at the
country's biggest railroad, which she said would damage the
economy.
On Thursday, members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference
union narrowly voted against a tentative agreement reached with
the company last month after the government said it would use
back-to-work legislation if necessary to keep the railway
operating.
Labor Minister Kellie Leitch said she was "disappointed" by
the vote result.
"I urge both parties to consider the best interests of all
Canadians and avoid a work stoppage by sending their outstanding
issues to voluntary arbitration," she said in a statement.
"A work stoppage at CN would have damaging effects on our
economy - negatively impacting hardworking Canadians across the
country, including grain farmers in the Prairies, auto workers
in Ontario, and forestry workers in Quebec."
CN Rail, in a statement after the vote, said it would
propose binding arbitration to reach a settlement and requested
a union response by the end of Friday.
The dispute comes as CN Rail struggles to move 5,500 cars of
grain a week to cope with a massive backlog from a
record-shattering harvest in 2013, exacerbated by disruptions
caused by an extremely cold winter.
