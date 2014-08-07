Canadian Natural Resources profit more than doubles

Aug 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd,
the country's No.2 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its
second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher
production and increased prices in North America.
The company said net income rose to C$1.07 billion ($979.1
million) , or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
June 30, from C$476 million, or 44 Canadian cents, in the
quarter a year earlier.
Canadian Natural Resources, which operates in Canada, the
North Sea and offshore West Africa, said it earned C$1.04 per
share on an adjusted basis.
(1 US dollar = 1.0928 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)