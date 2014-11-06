Canadian Natural Resources profit falls 11 pct

Nov 6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
said its third-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt by lower
crude oil and natural gas liquids netbacks in North America.
Net income fell to C$1.04 billion ($912.3 million), or 94
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from
C$1.17 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit from operations, which excludes most
one-time items, fell 2.5 percent to C$984 million, or 89
Canadian cents per share.
(1 US dollar = 1.1400 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in
Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel)