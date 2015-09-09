版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四

CNRL cuts salaries by up to 10 pct for all Calgary and Aberdeen staff

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, is cutting salaries by up to 10 percent for all its staff in Calgary, Alberta, and Aberdeen, Scotland, the company said on Wednesday.

CNRL spokeswoman Julie Woo said the salary reduction is higher for higher-salaried individuals.

The company has operations in western Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)

