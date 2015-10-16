版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 17日 星期六 05:08 BJT

Canadian Oil Sands board to reject Suncor bid on Monday -source

TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's board has evaluated the hostile takeover bid from rival Suncor Energy and is poised to reject the offer as too low on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, Suncor offered to buy Canadian Oil Sands for $4.3 billion. Canadian Oil Sands owns a large stake in Canada's largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, in northern Alberta. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)

