Canadian Oil Sands board to reject Suncor bid on Monday -source

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's board has evaluated the hostile takeover bid from rival Suncor Energy and is poised to reject the offer as too low on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, Suncor offered to buy Canadian Oil Sands for $4.3 billion. Canadian Oil Sands owns a large stake in Canada's largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, in northern Alberta. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.