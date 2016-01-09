UPDATE 2-Suncor extends bid for Canadian Oil Sands until Jan. 27

* Suncor bid needs two-thirds shareholder support to succeed
* With no rival bids, Suncor likely to succeed -lawyer
* Canadian Oil Sands reiterates view that bid undervalues it
* Many Alberta oil sands producers struggling with weak
prices
By John Tilak and Nia Williams
TORONTO/CALGARY, Jan 8 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil producer, said on Friday it had
extended its hostile bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
until Jan. 27.
Suncor needs to secure at least two-thirds support from
shareholders to succeed in the bid, which comes against a
backdrop of tumbling global crude oil prices that slid to a
12-year low this week.
Many producers in the oil sands region of northern Alberta
are struggling to cover cash costs.
In a statement on Friday, Canadian Oil Sands said it wanted
its shareholders to take no action on Suncor's bid, reiterating
its view that it is undervalued by the bid.
Suncor bid for Canadian Oil Sands in October and later
extended the offer until Jan. 8, promising shareholders improved
operating efficiencies and a dividend boost.
In response, Canadian Oil Sands has mounted a spirited
defense of its independence, adopting a new shareholder rights
plan that would act as a poison pill and urging investors to
reject what it called a substantially undervalued Suncor bid.
No alternate bidder surfaced for Canadian Oil Sands during
this time.
"When no competitor emerges, which is the case here, bidders
have won two-thirds of the time," said Fasken Martineau partner
Bradley Freelan, referring to a study on hostile bids that he
co-authored.
He added that Suncor was in a strong position in the fight.
Syncrude in northern Alberta is Canada's largest single
source of crude oil and Canadian Oil Sands' only producing
asset, in which it has a 36.7 percent stake.
The upgrading and mining project has capacity to produce up
to 350,000 barrels per day but has been dogged for years by
operating issues and missed production targets.
Earlier this week, Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams had
said he would walk away from the deal if not enough shares are
tendered by Friday's deadline.
