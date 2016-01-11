Suncor gets more than 40 pct of votes in favor of COS bid- source

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
TORONTO Jan 11 Suncor Energy Inc has received more than 40 percent of the votes in favor of its bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday .
Suncor extended its bid for Canadian Oil Sands on Friday, suggesting it fell short of the two thirds required to win the bid and fueling speculation about how many votes it has received in support of the bid. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.