版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 23:19 BJT

Suncor gets more than 40 pct of votes in favor of COS bid- source

TORONTO Jan 11 Suncor Energy Inc has received more than 40 percent of the votes in favor of its bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday .

Suncor extended its bid for Canadian Oil Sands on Friday, suggesting it fell short of the two thirds required to win the bid and fueling speculation about how many votes it has received in support of the bid. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐