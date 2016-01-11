Suncor gets more than 40 pct of votes in favor of COS bid- source

TORONTO Jan 11 Suncor Energy Inc has received more than 40 percent of the votes in favor of its bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday .

Suncor extended its bid for Canadian Oil Sands on Friday, suggesting it fell short of the two thirds required to win the bid and fueling speculation about how many votes it has received in support of the bid. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)