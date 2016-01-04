UPDATE 3-Suncor says Canadian Oil bid extension highly improbable

(Recasts with Suncor CEO comments)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 4 Suncor Energy Inc's
top executive said on Monday it was "conceivable but
highly improbable" that Suncor will extend a C$4.3 billion
($3.08 billion) hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
beyond this week's deadline.
Canada's biggest oil producer launched a bid for Canadian
Oil Sands in October and last month extended the bid until
Friday after the Alberta Securities Commission gave shareholders
until Jan. 4 to decide how to respond.
Canadian Oil Sands is the largest-interest owner in
Alberta's Syncrude project, the country's largest single-source
producer oil producer.
Suncor reiterated its all-stock offer of 0.25 of Suncor
share for each Canadian Oil Sands share on Monday, implying a
value of C$8.93 per share based on Suncor's Dec. 31 close.
Chief Executive Steve Williams said in an interview that the
process had been going on too long and Suncor would walk away if
not enough shares were tendered by the end of the week.
"We can only invest so much time and money in this effort
and will feel compelled to move on to other opportunities if we
don't see substantial support for our bid on Friday," he said.
Suncor is looking at other asset purchase opportunities in
regions where it already has operations such as the oil sands,
offshore eastern Canada and the North Sea, Williams added.
He said there would be no more sweeteners to the bid given
the weak macroeconomic environment. Oil prices have
dropped around 70 percent since June 2014.
"The price is full and fair and were we to launch the bid
today it would not be at this level," Williams said.
In a letter to shareholders on Monday, Canadian Oil Sands
Chairman Don Lowry once again urged shareholders reject the
offer.
"Suncor's substantially undervalued bid is set to lapse, and
when it does they say they will walk away. For all of us, as
shareholders, this scenario reveals a far more compelling and
valuable alternative: Independence," Lowry said.
The letter comes as Canadian Oil Sands' shareholder rights
plan expires. The company adopted the plan, also known as poison
pill, two days after Suncor made the offer in early October.
Lowry said Canadian Oil Sands had also considered a full
range of alternatives against the Suncor offer, including a full
or partial sale to other parties and a royalty financing, and
had the financial resources to weather the current oil price
downturn.
($1 = 1.3953 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Marguerita
Choy)