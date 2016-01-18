Suncor agrees to buy Canadian Oil Sands in sweetened deal

Jan 18 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor
Energy Inc said it reached an agreement to buy Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd, after raising the all-stock offer,
valuing the deal at about C$6.6 billion ($4.55 billion),
including debt.
Suncor will now offer Canadian Oil Sands shareholders 0.28
of a Suncor share for each Canadian Oil Sands share they hold,
higher than the initial bid of 0.25 shares offered in October.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 36.7 percent stake in Syncrude, the
oil-sands mining consortium in northern Alberta that is Canada's
largest single source of crude oil.
($1 = 1.4503 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)