Canadian Oil Sands sets lower 2016 capital budget

Dec 1 Canadian Oil Sands, the target of a hostile bid from Suncor Energy, set a 2016 capital expenditure budget of C$295 million.

Canadian Oil Sands had estimated a 2015 capital budget of C$451 million in January.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

