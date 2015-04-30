Canadian Oil Sands posts loss, says cost cut paying off

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, said on Thursday it swung to a loss in the first quarter as oil prices dropped by more than half.

The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude project, said its net loss was C$186 million ($154.1 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$172 million, or 35 Canadian cents, in the first quarter of 2014.

Canadian Oil Sands said its loss came on sharply lower oil prices, as well as non-cash losses in U.S. dollar debt. It sold its synthetic crude for C$55.95 per barrel, on average, in the quarter, down from C$105.73.

Sales volumes from its share of Syncrude's synthetic crude oil averaged 107,300 barrels per day, up 1.9 percent from 105,300 bpd in the year-prior quarter.

Operating costs were C$35.71 per barrel, down 24 from C$46.91 per barrel in the year-earlier quarter on lower natural gas and diesel costs, as well as cost-cutting initiatives.

The Syncrude project, which can produce 350,000 barrels per day, has a history of unplanned shutdowns caused by equipment malfunctions, particularly at its complex upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

The other Syncrude partners are Imperial Oil Ltd ; Mocal Energy; Murphy Oil Corp ; Nexen, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd ; Sinopec and Suncor Energy Inc.

Canadian Oil Sands' cash flow, a measure of its ability to pay for new projects, fell 79 percent to C$76 million, or 16 Canadian cents a share, from C$357 million, or 74 Canadian cents a share.

Canadian Oil Sands shares closed at C$13.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. The shares have fallen 43 percent over the past 12 months compared with a 25 percent drop in the exchange's energy index. ($1 = 1.2067 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang)