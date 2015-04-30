UPDATE 1-Canadian Oil Sands posts loss, says cost cuts paying off

(Adds operating cost cuts and CEO quote)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, said on Thursday it swung to a loss in the first quarter as oil prices dropped by more than half.

The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude project, said its net loss was C$186 million ($154.1 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$172 million, or 35 Canadian cents, in the first quarter of 2014.

Canadian Oil Sands said its loss came on sharply lower oil prices, as well as non-cash losses in U.S. dollar debt. It sold its synthetic crude for C$55.95 per barrel on average in the quarter, down from C$105.73.

As oil prices nosedived the company was able to reduce operating costs thanks to lower natural gas and diesel costs as well as cost-cutting initiatives.

Operating costs were C$35.71 per barrel, down 24 percent from C$46.91 per barrel in the year-earlier quarter. The company reduced its 2015 operating cost forecast to $39.48 a barrel from its previous estimate of $40.19 a barrel.

"With a further reduction in our cost estimates for 2015 and the wrap-up of investment in major capital projects, we expect Syncrude to spend about $1.7 billion less in 2015 than last year to run and maintain the operation," said Chief Executive Officer Ryan Kubik.

The company expects an average 2015 WTI price of $55 a barrel and synthetic crude to trade at a discount of $4 a barrel.

Sales volumes from Canadian Oil Sand's share of Syncrude's synthetic crude oil averaged 107,300 barrels per day, up 1.9 percent from 105,300 bpd in the year-prior quarter.

The Syncrude project, which can produce 350,000 barrels per day, has a history of unplanned shutdowns caused by equipment malfunctions, particularly at its complex upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

The other Syncrude partners are Imperial Oil Ltd ; Mocal Energy; Murphy Oil Corp ; Nexen, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd ; Sinopec and Suncor Energy Inc.

Canadian Oil Sands shares closed at C$13.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. The shares have fallen 43 percent over the past 12 months compared with a 25 percent drop in the exchange's energy index. ($1 = 1.2067 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)