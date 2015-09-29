COS says Syncrude on track to return to normal rates on Wednesday

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 The Syncrude oil sands
project in northern Alberta is on track to return to normal
rates of production by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil
Sands, the largest-interest owner in the joint venture,
said on Tuesday.
Syncrude has been running at reduced rates since late August
after a fire at the facility. In a press release in early
September COS said the plant would ramp up to normal rates of
production by the end of the month.
"Everything is progressing as per the plan outlined in the
press release," said COS spokeswoman Siren Fisekci.
She declined to give Syncrude's current daily production
rate.
There are seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture -
Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil Mocal Energy,
Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen,
Sinopec and Suncor Energy.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Mike de Souza; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)