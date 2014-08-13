版本:
Canadian Solar posts profit as shipments, prices rise

Aug 13 Canadian Solar Inc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, as the company shipped more solar panels at higher prices.

Net income attributable to the company was $55.8 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $12.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 64 percent to $623.8 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
