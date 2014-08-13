UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar posts profit, forecasts higher shipments

(Adds outlook, background)

Aug 13 Canadian Solar Inc posted a quarterly profit as it sold more solar panels at higher prices, and the company said it expects shipments to rise further in the current quarter.

The company's shares were up 7 percent at $26.66 in premarket trade.

Canadian Solar expects "reasonably strong" growth in global demand over the rest of the year, Chief Executive Shawn Qu said, identifying Japan, Canada, China, Europe and the United States as healthy markets.

However, Qu warned of "some near-term turbulence as a result of trade disputes and policy uncertainty."

Both Europe and the United States have imposed tariffs on China-made solar products and the United States last month extended its duties to cover solar products made in Taiwan.

Canadian Solar, which has shifted to the more profitable business of building solar power plants, said it was benefiting from the recent launch of several yield cos, which has boosted demand and prices.

A number of solar companies have bundled some solar plants and spun them off into yield-paying public companies.

Canadian Solar has said it would make a decision about forming its own yield co only in 2015.

The company expects to ship 720-750 megawatts (MW) of panels in the third quarter, higher than the 646 MW it shipped in the second quarter.

Canadian Solar forecast revenue of $760 million to $810 million for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of $784.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected gross margin of 19-21 percent in the current quarter, compared with 19 percent in the second.

Net income attributable to the company was $55.8 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $12.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 64 percent to $623.8 million.

Up to Tuesday's close of $24.97 on the Nasdaq, the company's stock had risen almost 90 percent in the last 12 months. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)