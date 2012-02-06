WRAPUP 1-Canadian airlines fly fuller planes in January

Feb 6 - Canadian airlines ran fuller planes in January, as healthy demand for air travel continued into the new year.

Canada's biggest airline Air Canada said its system load factor for the month was 79.1 percent, up from 78 percent last year.

While, Canada's second-biggest airline WestJet Airlines reported a load factor of 79.9 percent, compared with 77.8 percent last year.

Privately owned Porter Airlines also reported load factor of 55.7 percent, 4 percent higher than the previous year.