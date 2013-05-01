Canadian Imperial Bank sells C$1.25 bln 3-year notes

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wednesday sold C$1.25 billion ($1.24 billion) of three-year deposit notes due June 1, 2016, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 1.75 percent notes were priced at 99.9230 to yield 1.776 percent or 72 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict