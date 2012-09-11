版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 23:10 BJT

BRIEF- CIBC not looking at big acquisitions

TORONTO, Sept 11 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : * VP Richard Nesbitt says bank will not pursue "transformative" acquisitions

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐