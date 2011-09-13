版本:
New Issue-CIBC sells $2 bln in bonds

  Sept 13 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CM.N) on Tuesday sold $2 billion of bonds in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale
BORROWER: CIBC
AMT $2 BLN        COUPON 0.9 PCT      MATURITY 9/19/2014 
TYPE COVERED      ISS PRICE 99.876    FIRST PAY 3/19/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 0.942 PCT     SETTLEMENT 9/20/2011
S&P AAA           SPREAD 58.7 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AAA          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

