Canadian National Railway first-quarter profit rises

April 23 Canadian National Railway Corp said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 16 percent as it benefited from mild winter weather and improving economic conditions.

Canada's biggest railway reported net income of C$775 million ($778.93 million), or C$1.75 a share. That compares with a profit of C$668 million, or C$1.45, in the same period of 2011.

Excluding certain items, EPS came in at C$1.18 a share.