UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway Q4 profit up on high volumes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 17.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher freight volumes, and raised its quarterly dividend by 15 percent.
CN, Canada's biggest railroad, said earnings rose to C$592 million ($588.15 million), or C$1.32 a diluted share, from C$503 million, or C$1.08 a share, a year ago.
Revenue increased 12 percent to C$2.38 billion.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.