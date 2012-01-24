UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway Q4 profit up on high volumes

Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 17.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher freight volumes, and raised its quarterly dividend by 15 percent.

CN, Canada's biggest railroad, said earnings rose to C$592 million ($588.15 million), or C$1.32 a diluted share, from C$503 million, or C$1.08 a share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 12 percent to C$2.38 billion.