UPDATE 2-CN Rail third-quarter earnings rise 19 percent

* Q3 2011 EPS C$1.38 after items
* Analyst average estimates was for C$1.31
* Revenue up 9 pct
* Operating ratio improves to 59.3 pct
(Adds details)
Oct 25 Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)
reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday
thanks to record carloadings and revenues, strong operational
execution and cost controls.
CN, Canada's biggest railroad, said earnings rose to C$659
million ($646 million), or C$1.46 a diluted share, in the three
months to the end of September.
That compared with earnings of C$556 million, or C$1.19 a
share, a year ago.
The results included an after-tax gain of C$38 million, or
8 Canadian cents a share, on the sale of almost all of the
assets of IC RailMarine Terminal Co.
Adjusted to exclude the sale, earnings came in at C$1.38 a
share. Analysts, on average, had expected CN to earn C$1.31 a
share.
Revenue increased 9 percent to C$2.3 billion, in line with
analysts' expectations.
"The 4 percent rise in carloadings and 9 percent increase
in revenues outpaced general economic activity during the
quarter, reflecting CN's improved service and market
positioning," Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said in a
statement.
CN also announced a new share repurchase program, to be
launched on Oct. 28, to buy back up to 17 million common
shares.
The company said its operating ratio - an important measure
of a railroad's productivity - fell to 59.3 percent in the
quarter, a 1.4-point improvement over the 60.7 percent ratio a
year ago.
The lower the ratio, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the more efficient the railway. CN has
one of the lowest ratios among railroads in North America.
CN's earnings come a few hours after smaller rival Canadian
Pacific Railway (CP.TO) reported a 5 percent fall in third
quarter earnings and laid out a winter operating plan to
prevent a repeat of the service disruptions it encountered
earlier this year from harsh weather. [ID:nL3E7LP223]
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)