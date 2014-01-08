BRIEF-CN Rail CEO says crude from western Canada; destined for Irving Oil

Jan 8 Canadian National Railway Co : * New Brunswick premier David Alward says impact of train derailment/fire on

environment appear "minimal" * CEO Claude Mongeau says 17 cars derailed, five carrying crude and four

carrying propane * CN Rail's Mongeau says at this point "the issue is contained" * Emergency measures official says there are approximately 150 evacuees due to

train derailment * CN Rail CEO Mongeau says crude comes from western Canada; was destined for

Irving Oil refinery * CN official says there are "a few cars that we do see flames coming off of";

CEO says "very controlled" burn