BRIEF-CN Rail CEO says crude from western Canada; destined for Irving Oil

Jan 8 Canadian National Railway Co :
* New Brunswick premier David Alward says impact of train
derailment/fire on
environment appear "minimal"
* CEO Claude Mongeau says 17 cars derailed, five carrying crude
and four
carrying propane
* CN Rail's Mongeau says at this point "the issue is
contained"
* Emergency measures official says there are approximately 150
evacuees due to
train derailment
* CN Rail CEO Mongeau says crude comes from western Canada; was
destined for
Irving Oil refinery
* CN official says there are "a few cars that we do see flames
coming off of";
CEO says "very controlled" burn