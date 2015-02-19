版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Unifor comments on CN Rail contract talks, strike vote

Feb 19 Canadian National Railway Co : * Unifor says will not accept gov't inteference in cn rail contract

talks, determined to reach deal at bargaining table * Unifor says the gov't has no roll as relates to collective bargaining on cn

rail contract * Unifor declines to say what recourse it has if the gov't uses back-to-work

legislation in the event of a strike
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐