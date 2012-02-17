CN to spend C$1.75 bln in 2012 capital plan

BRIEF-AV Homes reports Q4 EPS $0.68
* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian National Railway said on Friday it will spend C$1.75 billion ($1.75 billion) in 2012 to maintain and upgrade its network and to drive growth and productivity initiatives.
CN said it will spend more than C$1 billion on track infrastructure, to maintain safe operations and enhance productivity. This includes spending on rail, ties, track materials and bridge improvements.
* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* RH announces $300 million share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hi-Crush Partners LP announces primary offering of common units