CN to spend C$1.75 bln in 2012 capital plan

TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian National Railway said on Friday it will spend C$1.75 billion ($1.75 billion) in 2012 to maintain and upgrade its network and to drive growth and productivity initiatives.

CN said it will spend more than C$1 billion on track infrastructure, to maintain safe operations and enhance productivity. This includes spending on rail, ties, track materials and bridge improvements.

