New Issue-Canadian National Railway sells $700 mln

 Nov 7 Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) Co
sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts on
Monday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO
TRANCHE 1
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 1.45 PCT      MATURITY  12/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.236     FIRST PAY  6/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 1.607 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 75 BPS        PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 2.85 PCT      MATURITY  12/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.339     FIRST PAY  6/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 2.947 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 95 BPS        PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

