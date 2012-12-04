版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Canadian Natural says to spend C$6.9 bln next year

Dec 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it expects to spend C$6.9 billion ($6.94 billion) in 2013 as it looks to boost crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes.

The country's largest independent oil and gas producer sees heavy oil as a significant contributor to its growth next year.

