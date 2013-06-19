Canadian Natural chairman says high costs hurt Canada oil sector

* Canada oil stocks underperforming
* Weak productivity, costs seen as issue
* Canadian Natural to look at property acquisitions
* May also consider corporate purchases
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Murray Edwards,
chairman of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the
country's No. 2 oil company, said on Wednesday Canada's oil
exploration and production sector has underperformed its U.S.
counterpart because much of the industry is plagued by high
costs and low productivity.
Smaller Canadian producers have complained of a lack of
available capital in recent months, while investors have seen
weaker returns than from U.S. oil stocks. The Toronto Stock
Exchange's main energy index has climbed just 6.4
percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 23 percent rise
in the Dow Jones Energy Index
Edwards, a billionaire known for his stakes in the energy,
financial, industrial and sports sectors, said low natural-gas
prices and a pipeline shortage can take some blame, but other
factors were chiefly responsible.
"The Canadian sector is very expensive and productivity has
been very much below ... standard and I think that you're seeing
that in the results," he told investors at a company conference.
"When you're high cost and your productivity is in the lowest
quartile, you're going to get disappointing returns."
Edwards said returns in the Canadian exploration and
production sector were hampered by the funding given to what he
called "power-point producers" in the oil sands who have yet to
build their projects. He also cited unconventional oil and gas
plays with underwhelming results.
However Edwards said the weak market performance may help
Canadian Natural, which is among the country's most profitable
oil producers, find reasonably priced acquisitions.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company would likely look for
property acquisitions that fit into its current portfolio,
Edwards said, but may also look to buy whole companies.
"We do monitor most corporates (companies) in town to see if
there's a fit," he said. "We always struggle with corporates
though to get to the value; in terms of what the trading value
is and what the assets are."
Canadian Natural fell 12 Canadian cents to C$30.15 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have risen 4.5
percent over the past 12 months.