UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural completes oil sands maintenance

Oct 26 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Friday it completed planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project in Northern Alberta and production is ramping up to its 115,000 barrel a day target.

Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil company, said the 12-day outage was completed on time and on budget.

The company said its annual production target for the oil sands mining and synthetic crude processing operation remains at 90,000 to 98,000 barrels a day.