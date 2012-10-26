UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural completes oil sands maintenance

Continental CEO eyes new business from Opel-Peugeot deal
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
Oct 26 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Friday it completed planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project in Northern Alberta and production is ramping up to its 115,000 barrel a day target.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil company, said the 12-day outage was completed on time and on budget.
The company said its annual production target for the oil sands mining and synthetic crude processing operation remains at 90,000 to 98,000 barrels a day.
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.