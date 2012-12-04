版本:
2012年 12月 5日

Canadian Natural schedules 18-day Horizon shutdown for May

Dec 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it will shut its 110,000 barrel per day Horizon oil sands project for 18 days in May for a maintenance turnaround.

The company said the work will include a catalyst change, inspections and other maintenance.

