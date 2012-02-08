Canadian Natural exec calls oil sands outage minor

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 8 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd believes repairs needed at its idled Horizon oil sands project are minor, but Horizon had to be shut down to allow crews to do the work, the company's vice-chairman said on Wednesday.

In a transcript of a presentation to an investor conference, Canadian Natural's John Langille gave no timetable for restarting the 110,000 barrel a day northern Alberta plant.

The company has said it does not expect the outage to force it to lower its annual output targets.