UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural exec calls oil sands outage minor

* Does not offer timetable for restarting Horizon plant

* Had to shut operation to allow crew in to fix unit

* Canadian Natural stock falls 1.5 pct

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd believes repairs needed at its idled Horizon oil sands project are minor, but the plant still had to be shut down to allow crews to do the work, the company's vice-chairman said on Wednesday.

Canadian Natural's John Langille gave no timetable for restarting the 110,000 barrel a day northern Alberta plant, according to the transcript of presentation he gave at an investor conference.

The company said on Tuesday that the operation had been shut down, briefly lifting prices of West Texas Intermediate oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange as well as Canadian light synthetic crude on the over-the-counter market. It was down for seven months in 2011 after a devastating fire early in the year.

"Basically, it's minor. It happens often in these kind of situations," Langille said in a response to a question at the conference. "We don't anticipate it's going to be hugely expensive to repair it. We don't anticipate that we're going be out of service for a long enough time to have to change our guidance for the year."

Canadian Natural has forecast oil sands production of 105,000 to 115,000 barrels a day for 2012.

The operation had to be taken off line so the damaged fractionation vessel would cool to the point where the repair crew could go in, he said.

Canadian Natural shares fell 60 Canadian cents, or 1.5 percent, to C$37.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. On Tuesday they sank 4.4 percent.