Canadian Natural conducting upkeep at Horizon project

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it is conducting routine
maintenance at its 115,000 barrel a day Horizon oil sands
project in northern Alberta, but did not give details of the
work or the impact on production levels.
"Normal repairs and maintenance are routine and ongoing,
which we complete on all of our assets," the company said in an
emailed statement. "Apart from this routine work, and as
previously disclosed, there is a major turnaround planned for
Horizon in spring 2013."
Canadian Natural has said it plans an 18-day shutdown at
Horizon beginning in May. The work will include a catalyst
change, inspections and other maintenance.