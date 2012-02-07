Canadian Natural says output halted at Horizon

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has shut down production at its Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta to conduct unplanned maintenance, the company said on Tuesday.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil explorer, said in an email that the outage does not change its annual production targets. It declined further comment.
A source told Reuters earlier that the 110,000 bpd plant could be down for two to three weeks.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million