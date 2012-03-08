UPDATE 3-CNRL profit jumps; sees oil discounts easing

* Q4 EPS C$0.76 vs loss/shr C$0.28 last year
* Raises quarterly div by 17 pct
* Says Horizon project on track to return to production
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd expects the bargain-basement prices it
now garners for its oil to improve over the next few months as
spring maintenance at refineries ends and a new pipeline link to
the U.S. Gulf Coast opens up.
Canadian Natural, which reported its fourth-quarter results
climbed back into the black following a big writedown last year,
has struggled along with the rest of Canada's oil industry with
deep discounts due to surging production, tight pipeline
capacity and some unplanned refinery outages.
Canada's largest independent oil producer was also hit last
month by an unexpected shutdown of its 110,000 barrel a day
Horizon oil sands project. It is expected to restart by mid- to
late March.
Maintenance outages at refineries with a total capacity of
350,000 barrels a day are planned for April and May in the U.S.
Midwest, Canadian and West Coast markets, Canadian Natural
President Steve Laut said. That has contributed to heavy crude
slumping recently to as much as $35 a barrel under benchmark
West Texas Intermediate oil, double the discount of December.
"But it is also clear that (price spreads) will return to
previous levels once the refineries come back on," Laut told
analysts.
Canadian oil producers have also been hit by the wide spread
between the U.S. benchmark oil and the international grades,
such as Brent. That should begin to ease when Enbridge Inc
and Enterprise Product Partners complete a
project to reverse the flow of their Seaway pipeline between the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub and Texas refineries, he said.
"We expect when the Seaway reversal becomes effective June
of this year, this differential to narrow substantially and then
return to more typical differentials in early 2013 as Seaway is
expanded to 400,000 barrels a day," Laut said.
Canadian Natural said on Thursday it took more money out of
its natural gas operations with prices for the fuel hovering at
10-year lows.
It chopped 2012 gas spending by C$170 million ($172
million), which is expected to reduce gas output by about 20
million cubic feet a day and gas liquids output by 460 barrels
of gas liquids a day.
The cuts affect all gas operations except Canadian Natural's
emerging liquids-rich Septimus prospect in British Columbia.
Overall, the company expects to produce an average of 1.25
billion to 1.3 billion cubic feet a day of gas and 440,000 to
480,000 barrels of oil and gas liquids a day.
QUARTER BEATS ESTIMATES
Canadian Natural, which operates in Canada, the North Sea
and offshore West Africa, earned C$832 million, or 76 Canadian
cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of C$309
million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, caused mostly by the
writedown of its Gabon operations.
Excluding unusual items, the company earned 88 cents a
share, ahead of analyst expectations of 86 Canadian cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its quarterly dividend by 17 percent to 10.5
Canadian cents a share.
Canadian Natural shares were up 19 Canadian cents at C$35.33
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They had fallen 8 percent since
the start of the year, partly due to the Horizon shutdown, the
second unplanned outage in a year.
A combination of strong pricing and solid operations led to
the good showing in the quarter, CIBC World Markets analyst
Andrew Potter said in a research note.
However, he cautioned that deep oil price discounts will cap
cash flow for some time.
In the quarter, cash flow, a glimpse into the firm's ability
to fund future operations, rose 31 percent to a company record
C$2.16 billion, or C$1.96 a share.
Overall production rose 2 percent to 657,599 barrels of oil
equivalent a day.