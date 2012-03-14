UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural says Horizon plant back in operation

March 14 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
said its Horizon oil sands plant in northeastern
Alberta was back in operation since Tuesday ,
after an unplanned maintenance hit activities at the site
for a month.
Canada's largest independent oil producer had to shut down
Horizon, which has a capacity of 110,000 barrels a day (bpd),
last month for what it initially believed would be minor repairs
to a fractionation unit, which separates hydrocarbons from the
coker facility.
The company, which operates in Canada, the North Sea and
offshore West Africa, later determined the damage was more
extensive than originally thought.
The extended outage forced the company to cut its 2012
production target to 93,000-103,000 bpd, down from its prior
view of 105,000-115,000 bpd.
Canadian Natural had expected to restart operations by mid-
to late March.
The company said it had started the ore preparation plants,
extraction and froth treatment plants on Tuesday.
Shares of the company, which posted a fourth-quarter profit
earlier this month, closed at C$34.75 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.