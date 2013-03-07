版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 00:32 BJT

Canadian Natural expecting heavy oil production to rise in June

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, said on Thursday that it is currently withholding 12,000 barrels per day of heavy oil production from two Alberta fields.

The company expects to begin producing the withheld oil in June, when it completes needed work at the two fields.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐