Canadian Natural plans 24-day shutdown of Horizon project

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday it will begin a scheduled maintenance turnaround at its 115,000 barrel per day Horizon oil sands project in the first week of May.

The company said it expects the shutdown to last 24 days.
