Canadian Natural says Horizon oil sands work underway

CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday that a planned maintenance shutdown of its 115,000 barrel per day Horizon oil sands project in northern Alberta began on April 30.

The company said the 24-day turnaround will improve the reliability of the project, which includes an oil sands mine and an upgrader that converts tar-like bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

