UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural Resources profit rises on higher output

March 6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd,
Canada's No. 2 oil and gas company, said on Thursday it has a
solution for the problems that led to a months-long spill of
tar-like bitumen at a northern Alberta oil sands property.
The company, which reported a 17 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit and hiked its dividend for the second time
in four months, also said it expects to complete an expansion of
its Horizon oil sands project earlier than expected.
Canadian Natural said it is working to clean up thousands of
barrels of bitumen and water that seeped from old wells drilled
at its Primrose East thermal oil sands project. The leaks raised
the ire of environmental groups and a series of orders from
Alberta's energy regulator specifying clean-up steps.
The company plans to lower the pressure of the steam
injected into the wells to liquefy the tarry bitumen and repair
the leaky wells.
"The clean-up is essentially complete," Steve Laut, the
company's president, said on a conference call. "Our causation
review is well under way and has not yielded any data that does
not support the well bore failures are the root cause. We're
confident in the solution going forward will prevent seepages
from occurring in the future."
Canadian Natural also announced it has accelerated the
start-up of a new coker unit at its Horizon oil sands plant.
Originally scheduled for completion in 2015, the company expects
to complete work on the unit, which processes heavy crudes, in
September, adding 12,000 barrels per day of capacity to the
110,000 bpd project. The company expects to shut the project for
20 to 25 days to tie in the facility.
The coker is part of an expansion that will see output at
Horizon rise in stages to 250,000 bpd by 2017. Canadian Natural
said the budget for the project remains well under control, with
costs currently running 10 percent below its estimates, a change
from what such projects experienced prior to the recession, when
costs often spiraled higher by billions of dollars.
"It's a combination of conservative guidance and success in
the way they are allocating contracts," said Michael Dunn, an
analyst at FirstEnergy Capital. "They're not beholden to a
timeline so that probably gives them better negotiating power at
the table with contractors."
Canadian Natural also announced its second dividend hike
since November on Thursday. Its quarterly payout will rise to
22.5 Canadian cents from the prior 20 Canadian cents, beginning
April 1.
PROFIT MISS
Canadian Natural's net income rose to C$413 million ($373
million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from C$352 million, or 32 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company earned 52 Canadian cents per share excluding
items. Analysts on average had expected 56 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canadian Natural agreed last month to pay about $2.8 billion
for the bulk of Devon Energy Corp's Canadian oil and gas
properties, its largest acquisition since it bought Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's Canadian unit for $4.1 billion in 1996.
The company, which also operates in the North Sea and
offshore West Africa, said its average oil and gas production
rose to 677,242 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from
658,973 boepd, a year earlier.
Cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability to pay
for new projects and drilling, jumped 15 percent to C$1.78
billion, or C$1.64 per share.
Canadian Natural's shares, which have risen by a third over
the past 12 months, were up 0.4 percent to C$40.88 by
midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.