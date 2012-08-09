Canadian Natural net profit falls 19 pct

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a 19 percent fall in second-quarter net profit and said it has further cut spending on natural gas as the price of the fuel continues to be weak.
Net income for Canada's largest independent oil explorer and producer fell to C$753 million ($756.8 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$929 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings from operations was 55 Canadian cents per share.
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.