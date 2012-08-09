版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 17:28 BJT

Canadian Natural net profit falls 19 pct

Aug 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a 19 percent fall in second-quarter net profit and said it has further cut spending on natural gas as the price of the fuel continues to be weak.

Net income for Canada's largest independent oil explorer and producer fell to C$753 million ($756.8 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$929 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings from operations was 55 Canadian cents per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐