版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 18:18 BJT

Canadian Natural profit falls on foreign exchange loss

March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's No.1 independent oil producer, reported a 58 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit after booking a foreign exchange-related loss.

Net income fell to C$352 million ($341 million) or 32 Canadian cents per share, from C$832 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐