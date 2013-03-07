版本:
Canadian Natural considers joint venture with LNG partner

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, said on Thursday it would look to sell 250,000 acres of land from its holdings in the Montney shale-gas field in northeastern British Columbia.

The company said it would look for an outright sale of the lands or form a joint venture on the property if it could find a partner with liquefied natural gas expertise.
