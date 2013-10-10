Canadian Natural shares climb on strong Q3 outlook

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 10 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil
explorer and producer, rose 3 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected cash
flow per share in a third quarter update.
Cash flow from operations, a key measure of the company's
ability to fund future projects, was C$2.21 per share, well
above the average analyst forecast of C$1.94 according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canadian Natural climbed to C$32.96, outperforming the
Toronto Stock Exchange energy index, which was up 1.29
percent on the day.
The company also provided an update on production volumes
for the third quarter, which at 701,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day were marginally below expectations, according
to analysts at RBC.
"We expect CNQ to modestly outperform the broader energy
group today due to strong pre-released 3Q/13 CFPS numbers,
partially offset by lower-than-expected crude oil production,
possibly as a result of asset sales," RBC analyst Greg Pardy
wrote in a note.
Third-quarter production at Canadian Natural's new Horizon
oil sands project in northern Alberta was 111,900 barrels per
day, and fourth-quarter production is expected to average
between 110,000 and 115,000 bpd, the company said.
Construction work on the next phase of Horizon, which will
boost to capacity to 250,000 bpd, is 30 percent complete and
within cost estimates.
Canadian Natural did not provide an update on its Primrose
Lake operations, also in northern Alberta, where steam
restrictions were imposed after four bitumen emulsion leaks were
discovered in June.